Man angry over slow internet speed sets fire to internet cables, arrested

There is a big difference between the claims and the reality of internet providers. This means that people usually do not get the speed that companies claim (Internet Speed). In such a situation, people often change their providers, but in China, one person did something that shocked everyone. The man has now been sentenced to seven years in prison. Meanwhile, the man had gone to an internet cafe, where the internet speed was getting bad, so he got angry and set fire to the internet cable. Chinese authorities say a man nicknamed LAN has been sentenced to seven years in prison for setting fire to Internet equipment out of anger over a low-speed Internet connection. Lan visited an internet cafe in southern Guangxi province in June last year. Poor internet speed upset him and he burned the cables and other equipment there.

During the trial, officials told the court that LAN was so enraged by the bad internet that he destroyed a public box containing an optical fiber network cable. He used a lighter to light a paper napkin and then set the telecom box on fire. The fire left about 4,000 homes and offices, including a public hospital, without internet for 28 to 50 hours. Police later arrested Lan with a lighter used in the crime. Lan has been sentenced to seven years in prison for damaging public telecommunications facilities. The incident is being discussed on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.