Man killed in shooting in San Francisco

By IANS | Published: July 6, 2023 05:38 AM 2023-07-06T05:38:37+5:30 2023-07-06T05:40:06+5:30

San Francisco, July 6 A man was shot and killed in San Francisco's Bayview neighbourhood during Fourth of ...

Man killed in shooting in San Francisco | Man killed in shooting in San Francisco

Man killed in shooting in San Francisco

Next

San Francisco, July 6 A man was shot and killed in San Francisco's Bayview neighbourhood during Fourth of July festivities.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by the San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was declared deceased. No suspects have been identified.

The killing is the seventh in the Bayview neighbourhood this year, and the city's 26th, according to police crime data.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : San francisco police department San francisco police department Xinhua Xinhua News Xinhua news agency Xinhua news agency quoted comptroller of the royal household Xinhua news agency quoted seven news Xinhua news agency quoted the health ministry Xinhua news agency quoted palestine liberation organization's executive committee Xinhua news agency quoted the national health commission Xinhua news agency quoted the syrian observatory for human rights