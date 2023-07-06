Man killed in shooting in San Francisco

San Francisco, July 6 A man was shot and killed in San Francisco's Bayview neighbourhood during Fourth of July festivities.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 10 p.m. on Tuesday found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by the San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was declared deceased. No suspects have been identified.

The killing is the seventh in the Bayview neighbourhood this year, and the city's 26th, according to police crime data.

