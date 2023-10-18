Manisha Arora elevates her festive look with a blend of halter and sharara

Mumbai, Oct 18 Actress Manisha Arora, who plays Mahua in the show ‘Doosri Maa’, shared she has planned to opt for a stylish Indo-western outfit for the Navratri festivities this year.

Giving a sneak peek into her festive wardrobe, Manisha shared: "I find Indian attire, such as a chaniya choli, to be the perfect choice for showcasing your dance moves. Adding mirror work to the outfit enhances both the dress and the overall look, making it an apt during Navaratri.”

She said: “Stylish Indo-western outfits, in my opinion, bring out elegance and a special charm to my personality.”

The actress said: “Moreover, this fusion style offers limitless possibilities for combining and experimenting with various outfit styles. This year, I plan to pair a stylish halter or turtleneck crop top with an elegant sharara for a refined and chic appearance.”

“Additionally, opting for a kurta with dhoti-style pyjamas not only looks great, but also ensures comfort during play, without the inconvenience of heavy lehengas or sarees,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, in the current track of ‘Doosri Maa’, Dadaji (Sunil Dutt) gets a heart attack during a heated argument with Arvind (Mayank Mishra). Malti (Anita Pradhan) implores Arvind to help get him to the hospital, but he callously declines.

In her desperation, Malti reaches out to their neighbours, and they manage to take Dadaji to the hospital. Meanwhile, Randheer (Darshan Dave) falsely accuses Shamshera (Swatantra Bharat) of involvement in drug-related activities.

The police show up at the store and apprehend Shamshera. Upon learning of Dadaji's deteriorating health, Yashoda (Neha Joshi) and Krishna (Aayudh Bhanushali) rush to the hospital. The doctors deliver a grim prognosis, stating they must arrange 25 lakhs for Dadaji's critical heart surgery.

Arvind adamantly refuses to contribute to the surgery expenses. Despite Malti's heartfelt pleas for financial help, Arvind forcefully kicks her out of the house. In a last-ditch effort to save Dadaji's life, Krishna holds up a sign, appealing to passersby for donations.

The show airs on &TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor