Mansarovar Yatra to resume this summer: China's Foreign Ministry

Beijing [China], April 28 : China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday confirmed that the Mansarovar Yatra, a sacred pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet, will resume this summer after a pause since 2020.

The announcement was made as part of an agreement between China and India to advance a sound and stable bilateral relationship.

"As agreed between China and India, the pilgrimage will resume this summer. Preparations are now underway on both sides," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun while addressing a regular press briefing.

https://x.com/MFA_China/status/1916850074384322886

The Mansarovar Yatra is important to cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and India. Multiple religions consider Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar sacred, including Tibetan Buddhism and Hinduism.

This year's resumption of the yatra coincides with the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations. China has expressed its readiness to work with India to deliver on important common understandings and advance bilateral relations.

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic ties. China stands ready to work with India to deliver on the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries and advance a sound and stable bilateral relationship," the statement read.

China and India have also agreed in principle to resume direct air services, and technical teams are discussing the modalities.

Thousands of devotees are eagerly awaiting the reopening of the sacred pilgrimage route, which has been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a weekly media briefing on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed that preparations are underway and a public notice will be issued soon.

"The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will happen this year, and we are making preparations. We will soon issue a public notice regarding the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. There is a possibility of resumption of the Yatra soon," added Jaiswal, offering hope to thousands of devotees awaiting the reopening of the sacred pilgrimage route.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor