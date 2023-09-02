Many leaders skip global, G20 summits for their own reasons, such decisions no reflection on host country: Sources

New Delhi [India], September 2 : Amid media reports that some heads of state may skip the G20 Summit in India next week, sources said that many leaders skip global summits for their own reasons from time to time and it is not always possible for every leader to attend every summit.

The sources said of the 16 physical G20 summits since 2008, except the first three summits in 2008 and 2009, there has never been a single occasion from 2010 till now when every country has attended at the level of Head of State or Head of Government (HOS/HOG).

The level of attendance at global summits varies from year to year and in today's world with so many demands on the leaders' time, it is not always possible for every leader to attend every summit, the sources said.

They said the most glaring example is the 2021 G20 Summit in Italy where there was no major geopolitical or health reason for leaders to skip it, but the circumstances happened in such a way that six countries attended below the Head of State or Head of Government level.

The sources said these things do not reflect anything about the host country.

From 2008, there have been 16 physical summits of the G20, and one virtual summit (Saudi Arabia, 2020). There were two summits each in 2009 and 2010.

The sources said there have been six occasions when one country was represented below HOS or HOG level - 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017

They said five times there were two countries represented below HOS/HOG - 2010, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019.

In the 2022 summit in Indonesia, which was held after the Ukraine crisis, three countries were represented below the HOS or HOG level.

“In 2021, before the Ukraine conflict and after the COVID-19 crisis, six countries were represented below HOS or HOG level,” a source said.

Giving details of country-wise participation in G20 summits, sources said Canada, Germany, India, Italy, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union have never participated below the HOS or HOG level.

They said Saudi Arabia has attended the summits nine times below the HOS/HOG level and the country was in 2017 represented by a Minister of State without portfolio.

Mexico has attended the summit thrice below the HOS or HOG level and the country’s President has not attended it since 2018, the sources said.

The sources said Argentina, Australia, Brazil and Russia have twice attended summits below the HOS or HOG level. China, France, Indonesia, Japan and South Africa have taken part in the summits once below the HOS or HOG level.

India will host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 in the national capital.

The New Delhi G20 summit will see the "biggest participation" in the history of the grouping with arrangements in place for the mega event including that for the stay of leaders of member countries and the invited guest countries.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, US, UK and the European Union.

India has invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE as guest countries for the mega event.

The White House had said earlier that US President Joe Biden will travel to India from September 7 to 10 to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said he will visit India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9,10.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also confirmed his participation in the G20 Summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their telephone conversation on August 28 his inability to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi and informed that Russia would be represented by Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation.

The leaders at the G20 Summit will be given a rich glimpse into India's vast and diverse culinary traditions as also its rich legacy in arts and crafts.

There will be a symbolic tree plantation event at the Bharat Mandapam with tree saplings representing different countries.

The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues. It was upgraded to the level of Heads of State or Government in the wake of the global economic and financial crisis of 2007, and, in 2009, was designated the “premier forum for international economic cooperation”.

The G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

