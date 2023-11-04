Mariah Carey brings Christmas spirit at Jimmy Kimmel’s house with festive prank

Los Angeles, Nov 4 Singer Mariah Carey brought the spirit of laughter of mischief as Christmas came a little early at Jimmy Kimmel’s house, entering his house secretly at midnight and pulling off a prank in pure Christmas spirit.

The ‘Body’ singer pranked the late night host by waking him up to declare that “it’s time” for the holiday season to get underway, while he was dead asleep according to The Hollywood Reporter.

To make things merrier for the festive mood amid falling snow and blazing cold temperatures, a Santa Claus also came in accompanied by a gingerbread man and festive lights.

All of them came for a dance party in Kimmel’s bedroom as Carey’s popular song ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’ played over a loudspeaker. A look of confusion swept across the talk show host’s face as the singer tossed fake snow on the bed and around his room.

“I’m like laying there and I’m like, ‘Something smells good,'” Kimmel recalled and later told the singer, as he got up wearing his wife’s bathrobe and a mouth guard. “It was you, it turns out.”

With her festive prank, Carey ended up joining an exclusive list of pop divas who have played midnight pranks at Kimmel in his sleep. Others in this list include Rihanna, Britney Spears, Dua Lipa, and Miley Cyrus.

On his November 3 episode of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, during which Carey appeared, he went on to say:“I thought it was a dream. It was really very confusing, I have to say.”

The ‘Emotions’ singer cleared up Kimmel’s confusion and said that she has decided to bring home the holiday season, a bit early in recent years.

“I had to just go with the flow because everybody was rushing the holiday season and they started playing my song,” Carey said.

“So I kept being like, ‘Not yet, don’t play it yet. It’s not time yet, why are we playing Christmas songs?’ But they were doing it, so then I just was like, ‘OK, it became like a joke, just for laughs.'”

