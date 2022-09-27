MarketsandMarkets startup launches skill-based program with BITS Pilani to boost on-campus hiring

New Delhi, Sep 27 If you are a fresher seeking to accelerate your early career growth through comprehensive industry training and mentoring, look no further than MarketsandMarkets.

This revenue impact and the advisory firm have introduced a 'Campus to Analyst' and corporate training programme to fast-track the growth of freshers from BITS Pilani UPES University through detailed industry training and mentoring.

Starting its journey earlier this year, MarketsandMarkets has hired 30 freshers from reputed colleges like BITS Pilani and UPES University in Dehradun, educated, mentored and trained them in the company's strategy and functioning for six months by senior team leaders.

The company's insights and strategies are moulded by its industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered market intelligence cloud, and years of research working with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies.

MarketsandMarkets has absorbed trainees as analysts at the end of the term, thereby fast-tracking their growth by 12 months.

These young talented trainees are equipped with the necessary skillsets for the 21st century workplace, and their passion is fuelling the MarketsandMarkets talent story.

Today's generation wants to work for companies that offer phenomenal opportunities to create impact and align with their sense of purpose.

Sharing the idea behind the program, Sulakshana Patankar, Chief People Officer, MarketsandMarkets, said, "As on-campus recruitment starts this month, MarketsandMarkets will be back to hire the next batch, thereby making the 'Campus to Analyst' program an important part of its hiring strategy. The program brings to life our brand ethos of 'GIVE'. Today's generation wants to envision themselves working for companies that offer phenomenal opportunities to create impact and align with their sense of purpose. Through the program, we wish to attract talent to not only work with us but grow and flourish exponentially."

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, the firm helps recruits stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem by providing actionable insights on disruptive trends and, identifying blind spots, assessing the competitive landscape in real-time. They also analyse how these trends impact not only customers but also their customers. It ensures a smooth transition from student to corporate life, from associates to analysts, in barely six months for young recruits.

