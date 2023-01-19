Maruti Suzuki begins shipping out Grand Vitara

Chennai, Jan 19 Passenger car major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has begun exports of its new sport utility vehicle Grand Vitara to Latin America, the company said.

The company aims to export Grand Vitara to more than 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, Middle East, ASEAN and neighbouring regions.

The first shipment of Grand Vitara, manufactured by Toyota Kirloskar for Maruti Suzuki, sailed to Latin America from the Kamarajar Port here.

According to Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, the company has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence.

