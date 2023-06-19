Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for Invicto UV

Chennai, June 19 Expanding its utility vehicle (UV) segment, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday announced pre-launch booking for its three row Invicto model in the NEXA channel.

The Invicto marks Maruti Suzuki's entrance into the premium 3-Row segment and the launch is slated for July 5, 2023.

The company said Invicto will appeal to customers who are looking for a strong design, best-in-class passenger room, ample cargo space, spirited performance, advanced technology, and a host of utility features.

Customers can pre-book the brand's pinnacle offering at any NEXA showroom with an initial payment of Rs 25,000.



vj/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor