Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for Invicto UV

By IANS | Published: June 19, 2023 02:18 PM 2023-06-19T14:18:07+5:30 2023-06-19T14:30:09+5:30
Chennai, June 19 Expanding its utility vehicle (UV) segment, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday announced pre-launch booking for its three row Invicto model in the NEXA channel.
The Invicto marks Maruti Suzuki's entrance into the premium 3-Row segment and the launch is slated for July 5, 2023.
The company said Invicto will appeal to customers who are looking for a strong design, best-in-class passenger room, ample cargo space, spirited performance, advanced technology, and a host of utility features.
Customers can pre-book the brand's pinnacle offering at any NEXA showroom with an initial payment of Rs 25,000.
