'Maryam Kay Papa Chor Hain' Slogans Raised in Pakistan National Assembly As Shehbaz Sharif Elected as PM for Second Time Amid Ruckus

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif has been elected as Pakistan’s 24th prime minister, on Sunday, March 3. Shehbaz Sharif secured 201 votes, while his Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) opponent Omar Ayub Khan secured 92 votes.

As soon as the session began, jailed Imran Khan-led party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members chanted slogans to record their protest while holding PTI founder’s pictures. The Video from Pakistan National Assembly on gone viral X, formerly Twitter. In a viral clip it can bee seen and heard that lawmakers are shouting 'Maryam Kay Papa Chor Hain' slogans during the voting.

Watch Video From the Pakistan National Assembly

PTI Members Gathered Around Nawaz Sharif And Raised Slogans In Support Of Imran Khan During The Session Of National Assembly.#Pakistan#PTI#ImranKhanpic.twitter.com/wwYcIuZV57 — The Pakistan Frontier (@PakFrontier) March 3, 2024

According to reports, that the swearing-in ceremony of Shehbaz Sharif will be held on March 4 at 3 pm in the President’s House while President Dr Arif Alvi will administer the oath to the new prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif was jointly backed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). Pakistan People’s Party and PML-N got their speaker and deputy speaker elected with ease in Friday’s session, defeating the SIC and PTI-backed candidates.

Following the prime minister’s election, the newly-elected lawmakers of the National Assembly will also elect a new head of the state on March 9, marking an end to the tenure of PTI-backed President Arif Alvi.