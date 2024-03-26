Maryland Bridge Collapse: Governor Wes Moore Declares Emergency After Ship Collision

Following the collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland’s Baltimore, Maryland governor Wes Moore declared a state of emergency on Monday, CNN reported. “We are thankful for the brave men and women who are carrying out efforts to rescue those involved and pray for everyone’s safety,” the governor’s statement said. The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday morning after it was struck by a large ship.

"I have declared a State of Emergency here in Maryland and we are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration," Governor Wes Moore posted on X .Governor Moore thanked the emergency services personnel, who are leading the efforts to rescue those involved, and prayed for everyone’s safety. “We will remain in close contact with federal, state, and local entities that are carrying out rescue efforts as we continue to assess and respond to this tragedy," the Governor said. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott addressed a press conference to provide updates on the rescue efforts and called it an “unthinkable tragedy." Scott said that a search operation is still underway and administration is trying to find and save as many people as possible. The County Executive of Baltimore Johnny Olszewski expressed gratitude towards the rescue teams and warned that there is a "long road ahead", not just for the rescue efforts, but also in terms of the consequences of the Baltimore bridge collapse. Baltimore Fire Department's chief confirmed that two people were rescued from the water and were rushed to the hospital. While one of them refused the medical treatment, the other one continues to be in a “very serious condition," James Wallace added.



