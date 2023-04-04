Massive fire erupts at Bangladesh's biggest wholesale market

By IANS | Published: April 4, 2023 09:42 AM 2023-04-04T09:42:03+5:30 2023-04-04T09:50:17+5:30

By Sumi Khan Dhaka, April 4 A massive fire erupted on Tuesday at the Bangabazar in Dhaka ...

Massive fire erupts at Bangladesh's biggest wholesale market | Massive fire erupts at Bangladesh's biggest wholesale market

Massive fire erupts at Bangladesh's biggest wholesale market

Next

By Sumi Khan
Dhaka, April 4 A massive fire erupted on Tuesday at the Bangabazar in Dhaka the biggest wholesale market in Bangladesh, officials said, adding that that the blaze has spread to more than six buildings and a nearby residential area.


Over 6,000 people own shops in the market.

Fire officials said that the market neither have any fire extinguishers nor a fire protection system.

Some shop owners have said that the blaze was pre-planned and demanded a probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, 50 fire units are currently pressed into service to douse the flames. Military and Air Force helicopters are showering the affected areas with water.

Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, told that the blaze erupted at around 6.10 a.m.

Without giving a probable cause of the blaze, Faruk confirmed that there were no reports of any casualties so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Sumi khan Sumi khan bangladesh dhaka Air Force Civil Defence Defense army U.s. naval air forces Air and space force Air force air defence and missile command Akasa air Air defense