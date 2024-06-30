"Masterful performance under pressure": Sri Lankan foreign minister congratulates India on winning ICC T20 World Cup

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 30 : As India bagged its second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa, Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry congratulated India, calling it a masterful performance under pressure.

India has ended its 11-year-long ICC trophy drought, winning their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013.

"Congratulations India! A masterful performance under pressure!", the Sri Lankan foreign affairs minister posted on his social media X.

Congratulations India! A masterful performance under pressure ! — M U M Ali Sabry (@alisabrypc) June 29, 2024

Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon also congratulated India on their spectacular victory.

Israeli envoy Gilon called it a "truly historic achievement".

"Chak De India Congratulations to the #TeamIndia for the spectacular victory at #T20WorldCup2024! A truly historic achievement!," he posted on X.

Chak De India 🇮🇳💪 Congratulations to the #TeamIndia for the spectacular victory at #T20WorldCup2024! 🏆 A truly historic achievement! 👏#INDvSA 📷: @BCCI pic.twitter.com/ttGNSHxiK3 — Naor Gilon🎗️ (@NaorGilon) June 29, 2024

A fine exhibition of death bowling by trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel helped India end their ICC trophy drought, securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday.

India is the first team to have captured the title undefeated.

Following the match, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also congratulated team India, saying "What a match! What a catch!".

"Congratulations Team India. What a match! What a catch!," Jaishankar posted on X.

Nortje closed the innings out with a wicket but India managed to score 42 runs off the last 3 overs to end up with 176/7 on the board.

Brief score: India 176/7 (Virat Kohli 76, Axar Patel 47; Keshav Maharaj 2-23) defeat South Africa: 169/8 (Heinrich Klaasen 52, Quinton de Kock 39, Hardik Pandya 3/20).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor