Mastermind of 2016 CRPF attack, Adnan Ahmed, killed in Karachi

One of India's most wanted terrorists, Adnan Ahmed, also known as Hanzala Adnan and a prominent figure in Lashkar-e-Taiba, has reportedly been killed in Pakistan. According to Ajtak reports, he fell victim to unidentified assailants in Karachi. Hanzala was identified as the mastermind behind the 2016 attack on the CRPF convoy in Pampore, resulting in the martyrdom of eight soldiers and injuries to 22 others. His involvement extended to orchestrating attacks in Udhampur in 2015, guiding terrorists in Pakistan, and playing a significant role in executing suicide attacks in Srinagar and Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, he was dispatched to train new recruits in Lashkar camps in POK, particularly those tasked with infiltrating India and carrying out terrorist activities. Hanzala was also recognized as a communication expert within Lashkar.



The death of Hanjala is being regarded as a significant setback for Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed. Adnan Ahmed, also known as Hanjala, maintained a close association with Hafiz Saeed. In the early hours of December 3, unidentified assailants targeted him, firing four shots and leading to his tragic death. Despite heightened security measures, Adnan fell victim to the attack. Sources indicate that he was shot outside his secure residence and was discreetly transported to a Karachi hospital by the Pakistani army after sustaining injuries. Regrettably, Adnan succumbed to his injuries on December 5. This event is considered a substantial blow to Hafiz Saeed, especially as Hanjala had recently relocated his operational base from Rawalpindi to Karachi.