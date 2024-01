"Matter of great pride": PM Modi on French President taking part in 75th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 25 : Hailing the ties between India and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is a matter of great pride that French President Emmanuel Macron will be taking part in the 75th Republic Day celebrations here in New Delhi on Friday.

He said that Macron's presence not only strengthens the ties between our nations but also adds a significant chapter to our shared history of friendship and collaboration.

PM Modi added that he is elated about the fact that Macron began his India visit from Jaipur in Rajasthan.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Welcome to India, my friend President @EmmanuelMacron. I am happy that President Macron begins his India visit from Jaipur in Rajasthan, a land with rich culture, heritage and talented people."

"It is a matter of great pride that he will be taking part in our Republic Day celebrations tomorrow, 26th January, in Delhi. His presence not only strengthens the ties between our nations but also adds a significant chapter to our shared history of friendship and collaboration," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also highlighted his visit to Jantar Mantar, alongside Macron, and added that the UNESCO World Heritage Site stands as a testament to India's rich heritage in astronomy.

"Visited Jantar Mantar in Jaipur with President @EmmanuelMacron. This UNESCO World Heritage Site stands as a testament to India's rich heritage in astronomy. It also symbolises the blend of ancient wisdom and modern science, a shared value that both India and France appreciate," PM Modi wrote on X.

Jantar Mantar is a famous solar observatory established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh. It has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in July 2010.

The two leaders also connected over a cup of tea, where the French President made the payment through UPI.

"Connecting over tea & UPI! PM @narendramodidemonstrated simplicity & swiftness of 's UPI payment system to President @EmmanuelMacron by purchasing cups of tea and an Indian handicraft using UPI. Digital cooperation is an important pillar of - partnership," the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments system to French President Emmanuel Macron as the two leaders visited a local shop during their visit to Hawa Mahal earlier today in Jaipur.

UPI is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing, and merchant payments into one hood. It allows users to transfer money through their mobile device round the clock.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a replica of the Ram Mandir to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Notably, the majestic Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya opened for devotees across the world on January 22, Monday, with Prime Minister Modi performing the main rituals surrounding the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony under the watchful eyes of a select complement of priests.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the elaborate 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony' on January 22, which involved hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron also visited Hawa Mahal. Hawa Mahal, also known as "Palace of Breeze", was built in 1799 as an extension to the Royal City Palace of Jaipur.

Prior to visiting Hawa Mahal, PM Modi and French President Macron held a mega roadshow in Jaipur. Earlier in the day, French President arrived in India on a two-day state visit at the invitation of PM Modi.

People in large numbers welcomed PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during their roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Macron waved at the people who gathered there, acknowledging the warm welcome.

Macron also visited Amber Fort in Rajasthan's Jaipur. He also met school students who gathered there to welcome him.On his visit to the fort, the French President was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.

At the fort, Macron also posed for a picture with Jaishankar and Diya Kumari.As the French President walked around the Royal fort and took in the unique architecture, he was also given an overview of the history the fort carries. Macron appreciated Rajasthani painting and art and also interacted with artists at Amber Fort.

The French President will be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi tomorrow. Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day.

For his visit to India, Macron is being accompanied by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces), and Rachida Dati (culture); a C-level business delegation of French majors, SMEs, and mid-caps; and other eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

French President's visit comes months after PM Modi travelled to France to attend the Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on July 14, last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor