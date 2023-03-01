Mauritius Minister meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses strategies for promoting sustainable infrastructure development

Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail of Mauritius Alan Ganoo met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday in the national capital and discussed strategies for promoting sustainable infrastructure development through effective collaboration.

"HE Alan Ganoo, Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of the Republic of Mauritius called on Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji in New Delhi today," office of the minister tweeted.

Alan Ganoo, Mauritius' Minister of Foreign Affairs arrived in Delhi on Tuesday ahead of G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting.

"During the meeting with senior officials from both nations, the discussion focused on strategies for promoting sustainable infrastructure development through effective collaboration," it added.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met his Mauritius counterpart Alan Ganoo and tweeted, "Started my meetings on #G20FMM sidelines with FM Alan Ganoo of Mauritius. Value Mauritius' participation in G20. Reiterated our commitment to Neighborhood First, SAGAR&Forward Africa policies. Discussed our robust development partnership & our strong multilateral cooperation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the foreign ministers of the member countries of G20 and he will talk about India's growing influence globally.

The March 1-2 meeting of the G20 foreign ministers will be held days after a meeting of finance chiefs of the bloc in Bengaluru.

The New Delhi meeting will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. In all, representatives of 40 countries, including non-G20 members invited by India, and multilateral organisations will attend.

( With inputs from ANI )

