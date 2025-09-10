Mauritius PM Ramgoolam arrives in Varanasi, receives ceremonial welcome

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10 : Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, landed in the spiritual and sacred city of Varanasi on Wednesday, receiving a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour.

He was warmly received by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam @Ramgoolam_Dr of Mauritius has landed in the spiritual & sacred city of Varanasi, to a ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour. Warmly received by Governor of UP Smt. Anandiben Patel @GovernorofUp."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1965773824127086630

The visit underscores the strengthening diplomatic and cultural ties between Mauritius and India, with Varanasi serving as a key spiritual and ceremonial hub for international engagements. The holy city is being decked up with lights, decorations, and elaborate arrangements as it prepares to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Mauritius on September 11.

The Mauritius Prime Minister and his spouse, Veena Ramgoolam, are on an official visit to India from September 9 to 16. As part of the visit, both Prime Ministers are scheduled to meet in Varanasi on September 11.

PM Ramgoolam began his visit with his arrival in Mumbai on September 9, followed by engagements in the city. On September 10, the delegation travelled to Varanasi to continue the programme.

On September 11, the Prime Minister will hold a call with the Indian Foreign Secretary and meet the Prime Minister of India. Programmes are scheduled in Varanasi and Ayodhya on September 12, followed by engagements in Dehradun on September 13 and 14, and a visit to Tirupati on September 15. Later that day, the delegation will arrive in Delhi to continue the official programme. On September 16, the Mauritian Prime Minister and his spouse will lay wreaths at Rajghat and Sadaiv Atal, visit the New Parliament Building, and hold calls with the President and a Cabinet Minister.

This marks the first overseas bilateral visit of Prime Minister Dr. Ramgoolam to India in his current term. He had earlier visited India in May 2014 as the only non-SAARC leader invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers.

During the visit, Prime Minister Ramgoolam will hold discussions with PM Modi and call on President Droupadi Murmu to further the 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership' between the two countries. He will also attend a business event in Mumbai. India and Mauritius share a close and special relationship rooted in historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

As India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius holds an important place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) and the 'Neighbourhood First Policy,' and is a key partner in the Global South. The visit of Prime Minister Dr. Ramgoolam to India, following the visit of the Indian Prime Minister to Mauritius in March 2025, aims to advance the strong and enduring bonds between the two nations, the MEA release said.

