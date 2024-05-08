May 9 perpetrators to be punished as per Constitution, says Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 8 : The perpetrators of the May 9 riots, which saw attacks on military establishments, including General Headquarters (GHQ), will face legal and constitutional consequences, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Tuesday, according to ARY News.

The defence minister promised in a video message that no one would be permitted to violate the sacredness of the nation and its soldiers.

May 9 will always serve as a reminder, according to Khawaja Asif, of how the country's core structure was attacked out of a hunger for power.

Even Pakistan's enemies, according to the Minister, would never dare carry out the actions of May 9 at the command of a violent gang.

He claimed that attacks were launched on the memorials and military sites of Pakistan's heroes, and added that the people of Pakistan identify those who planned, encouraged, and carried out the May 9 incidents, saying that everything was carried out in accordance with a pre-planned scheme that is unimaginable in any civilised nation, ARY News reported.

He went on to say that the horrible memories of May 9 are still tinged with their hooliganism and that the criminals will face consequences in line with the law and the Constitution.

The May 9 riot planners should be punished in accordance with the law and the constitution, according to Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), who made this statement earlier in the day on May 7, as per ARY News.

The army spokesperson stated there is undeniable evidence of the May 9 riots during a press conference in Rawalpindi. The CCTV cameras captured the attacks on the army's installations that transpired on May 9 within a few hours, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor