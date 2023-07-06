McDonald's India -North and East to lead a solar powered future, commissions Delhi's largest solar power plant

New Delhi, July 6 Furthering its ambition of creating a green and clean future, McDonald's India - North and East has invested Rs 14 crore to commission Delhi's (BRPL) largest solar power plant in Najafgarh.

As a result, 24 per cent of McDonald’s Delhi restaurants have now transitioned to renewable energy. With an impressive capacity of 3.2 MW, the solar plant will generate an annual output of 4.2 million units of power -- reducing 3,822 tonnes CO2 emissions annually, equivalent to planting 1.6 Lakh trees.

Speaking on the initiative, Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald's India - North and East, said, "We are committed to fostering sustainability and building resilient food systems as an integral part of McDonald's India - North and East vision. We are stepping up our sustainability efforts with the installation of Delhi's (BRPL) largest solar power plant which has already enabled 24 per cent of our Delhi restaurants running on solar energy. This project marks the beginning of our green journey, supporting our country's commitment of reducing emissions intensity and becoming a net zero nation."

As an environmentally responsible brand, McDonald's India - North and East is finding innovative ways to reduce greenhouse gas, keep waste out of nature and preserve natural resources. The brand has undertaken pioneering initiatives in partnership with suppliers and producers, with sustainability at the centre of key supply chain processes.

McDonald's India - North and East uses FSC certified paper-based packaging as the primary material replacement for plastic packaging. 100 per cent of wood fiber for paper packaging used in restaurants comes from recycled sources or forests certified to the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) standard, a globally recognised standard for responsible forest management. The brand produces its world-famous French Fries in a zero-water discharge facility in India, significantly reducing water consumption.

Responsible sourcing of ingredients is another way McDonald's India - North and East is contributing to nature-positive supply chains, including supporting the farmers who produce these ingredients. For example, Coffee is sourced sustainably, and certified by Rain Forest Alliance, supporting coffee farmers improve their productivity using sustainable methods and better farm management. Local sourcing of lettuce has helped support livelihoods of more than 250 small and marginal farmers across the country and helped equip them with good agricultural practices.

100 per cent of the palm oil used in McDonald's restaurants supports sustainable production and deforestation-free supply chains through Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) credits and Mass Balance certification.

Furthermore, the used cooking oil is repurposed into biodiesel, which is known to have lower carbon emissions than conventional fuel. The company has joined forces with FSSAI approved vendors to facilitate the collection and conversion of used cooking oil into biodiesel, which is used in trucks, furnaces, boilers etc.

McDonald's India - North and East continues to help preserve nature by using natural resources in ways that help protect the environment and by engaging the communities and farmers closest to natural ecosystems.

