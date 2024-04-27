MDH, Everest Masala Row: US FDA Gathering Information on Indian Spices After Alleged Cancer-Causing Contamination

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that they are gathering information on products of Indian spice makers MDH and Everest after Hong Kong halted sales of some of their products for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide.

"The FDA is aware of the reports and is gathering additional information about the situation," an FDA spokesperson told Reuters on Friday, April 26.

Earlier in April, Hong Kong suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries. The country recalls the Everest spice mix as well, saying it contains high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and a cancer risk with long exposure.

Everest has previously said its spices are safe for consumption. MDH has not responded to queries about its products so far. MDH and Everest spices are among the most popular in India and are also sold in Europe, Asia and North America.

India's food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is now checking the quality standards of the two companies following the moves in Hong Kong and Singapore.