MEA Dy Secretary's official laptop, IDs stolen near Delhi AIIMS; FIR registered

New Delhi [India], March 28 : The Ministry of External Affairs deputy secretary's official laptop, cash and official IDs was stolen near AIIMS in New Delhi while the official was trying to help a man that fell unconscious on the road.

When he returned to his car, he found his belongings were missing. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

A Deputy Secretary rank official posted in the Ministry of External Affairs has been targeted by the notorious "Thak Thak Gang" while he was trying to help an unconscious person lying on road.

Police said that on Monday evening at around 6:30 pm, a PCR call was received at Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station regarding a theft from a car after breaking the window's pane. The police staff reached the spot, at the opposite side in front of AIIMS Gate No. 2, near Subway along the Ring Road.

The Deputy Secretary rank official resident of Greater Kailash stated that he works at the Ministry of External Affairs as Deputy Secretary (Legal Officer) and while returning from office, he saw that a person was lying unconscious on the Aurobindo Marg of the INA Market towards South Extension.

He parked his car on the roadside and called the PCR for help. Then, the PCR Van took away the said person from there and he came back to his car. He was astonished to find his car window's pane broken and his belongings including the official Laptop, two Mobile Phones and his Diplomatic Passport, Official IDs, bank cards, 20 Euros and Rs 7,000 cash were missing from the car.

A case under sections 379 and 427 IPC has been registered at Kotla Mubarakpur police station of the National Capital. Efforts are being made to apprehend the accused persons.

