MEA expresses concern over abduction of three Indian nationals in Mali

Bamako, July 2 India has expressed concerns regarding the abduction of three Indian nationals employed at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes city of Mali, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack at the factory premises and forcibly took three Indian nationals as hostages, the Ministry said in the statement.

It has come to the knowledge of the Indian government that many military and government installations at multiple locations of western and central Mali were attacked by terrorists on Tuesday, the statement noted.

The Embassy of India in Bamako is in close and constant communication with the relevant authorities of the Mali government, local law enforcement agencies, as well as the management of Diamond Cement Factory, the statement said.

The Embassy is also in touch with the family members of the abducted Indian nationals, the MEA said.

The Indian government unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the government of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals, the Ministry noted.

Senior officials of the Ministry are closely monitoring the evolving situation and remain engaged at various levels to facilitate safe and early release of the Indian nationals, it said.

The safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals abroad remains a matter of utmost priority for the Indian government, it said, adding that the Ministry advises all Indian citizens currently residing in Mali to exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant and stay in close contact with the Indian Embassy in Bamako for regular updates and necessary assistance.

The Ministry will continue to extend all possible support and remains committed to ensuring the safe return of the abducted Indian nationals at the earliest.

India and Mali have traditionally maintained friendly relations based on shared values, mutual trust and goodwill.

The two countries do not have any geo-political conflicts.

The Indian government established its Embassy in Bamako in May 2009.

Mali followed soon by opening its Embassy in New Delhi in August 2009.

During the political and security crisis in Mali and consequent upon a military coup in March 2012, India strongly supported efforts for restoration of constitutional order in Mali and preservation of its unity and territorial integrity.

India also contributed $1 million for strengthening of Malian forces at the Donors Conference held in Addis Ababa.

After the restoration of democratic order since September 2013, the Indian government, while welcoming the development, reiterated its willingness to further strengthen its development cooperation partnership with Mali.

India has consistently opposed colonialism and liberally extended developmental assistance under various schemes to Mali over the years.

Mali too has been supportive of India on various international issues.

The government of Mali acknowledges India's contribution and looks forward to further strengthening its relationship with India.

Both the countries recognise terrorism as a grave threat to peace and prosperity and agree to cooperate at bilateral, regional and multilateral level to combat this menace.

