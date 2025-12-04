MEA Secretary attends Finland's National Day reception, highlights multifaceted relationship

New Delhi, Dec 4 Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, attended Finland's National Day reception as the Chief Guest in New Delhi on Thursday and highlighted the multifaceted relationship between two nations guided by high-level engagements and covering diverse sectors like trade, investment, digitalisation, sustainability, culture and mobility.

Sharing pictures from the event held in New Delhi on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Secretary (West) Sibi George attended the National Day reception of Finland as the Chief Guest. He highlighted the multifaceted relationship between India and Finland, guided by the high-level engagements and covering diverse areas such as trade & investment, digitalisation, sustainability, culture and mobility. He also underscored the ongoing cooperation in the context of the EU and multilateral fora."

On November 6, India and Finland held 13th Foreign Office Consultations in Helsinki on Thursday and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, while agreeing to further strengthen ties in trade and investment, digitalisation, quantum computing, 5G/6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), sustainability, clean technologies, circular economy, education, research and development, people-to-people ties and mobility.

"13th India-Finland Foreign Office Consultations were held in Helsinki today. Co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George & Permanent State Secretary Jukka Salovaara. They reviewed the entire gamut of India-Finland bilateral cooperation and agreed to strengthen it further in the areas of trade & investment, digitalisation, quantum computing, 5G/6G, AI, sustainability, clean technologies, circular economy, education, research and development, people-to-people ties and mobility," Jaiswal posted on X.

"India considers Finland a valued partner in the EU and in the Nordic region. The Finnish side reiterated its support for the early conclusion of the India-EU-FTA. The sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," he added.

On August 30, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen, with discussions focused on the Ukraine conflict and its ramifications

"Had a telecon today with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen. Our discussions centred around the Ukraine conflict and its ramifications. India should not be unfairly targeted in that context. We have always advocated dialogue and diplomacy," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier on August 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, including trade, technology and sustainability.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Had a good conversation with President Alexander Stubb. Finland is a valued partner in the EU. Discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in key sectors such as trade, technology and sustainability. Exchanged perspectives on the ongoing efforts for peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine."

