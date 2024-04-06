MEA secretary Dammu Ravi's visit to Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya set for April 7-12

New Delhi [India], April 6 : Dammu Ravi, the Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (Economic Relations), will embark on a visit to Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya from April 7-12, accompanied by the Additional Secretary (East and Southern Africa), Puneet R Kundal.

During the visit to Rwanda, the MEA Secretary (ER) will represent the Government of India at the event marking the 30th commemoration of the 1994 Rwanda Genocide (Kwibuka 30) on April 7.

"He is also expected to hold meetings with Ministers and senior officials of the Government of Rwanda," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

"Secretary (ER) will thereafter travel to Uganda from April 8-9 leading a 35-member multi-sector business delegation that aims to increase trade and commercial ties between the two countries," the release added.

Additionally, he will also meet with ministers and officials of the Ugandan government, besides chairing a business session comprising captains of Indian and Ugandan industry. He is also expected to interact with the Indian community in Uganda.

Furthermore, the press release disclosed that "Secretary (ER) will then travel to Kenya heading a large delegation comprising officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Indian agricultural companies and business chambers from April 10-12."

This visit will fulfill the decision taken in the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and the President of Kenya during his visit to India in December 2023.

The delegation will, interalia, explore the possibility of agricultural farming in Kenya.

"Dammu Ravi will also be chairing a business session comprising Indian and Kenyan companies besides having meetings with Ministers and officials of the Government of Kenya. He will also be meeting with members of the Indian community in Kenya," the release added.

The visit by the Secretary (ER) is a reaffirmation of India's commitment to further strengthen its ties of friendship with Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya and to maintain the momentum of high-level contacts between India and countries in Africa, post the entry of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G-20 during the Indian Presidency.

