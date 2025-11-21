MEA Secretary Sibi George attends inaugural gathering of 4th EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum

Brussels, Nov 21 Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George attended the inaugural session of the 4th European Union (EU) Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels.

During the event, he held discussions with world leaders, including the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, as well as the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Maldives, Somalia, and Tuvalu.

Exchanged views with EU HRVP Kaja Kallas, and Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Maldives, Somalia, and Tuvalu

The EU is hosting the fourth EU-Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, scheduled from November 20- 21 in Brussels. The forum brings together the EU, its member states and partners from the East coast of Africa to the Pacific islands.

At the 4th Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, the EU and Indo-Pacific partners would discuss building a resilient, prosperous and secure future, in support of the rules-based international order, free trade and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Since the beginning of the EU Indo-Pacific Strategy in 2021, EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forums are an important platform to lay the groundwork for deeper ties, stronger partnerships and greater cooperation and collaboration between the EU and Indo-Pacific nations.

George also met Belen Martinez Carbonell, Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) at the EU headquarters in Brussels.

Both sides discussed the robust momentum in the India-EU partnership and reviewed progress on the Joint India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda ahead of the upcoming India-EU Summit.

Both sides discussed the robust momentum in the India-EU partnership and reviewed progress on the Joint India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda ahead of the upcoming India-EU Summit.

