Melania Trump, wife of President Donald Trump and First Lady of the United States, was spotted wearing a stunning black and white strap gown. Her look was completed with open hair and minimal jewelry. During Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony earlier in the day, First Lady Melania wore a custom double-breasted navy coat by New York designer Adam Lipes. She paired it with a matching hat designed by American milliner Eric Javits.

The 54-year-old FLOTUS finished the ensemble with black leather gloves and navy suede pumps, rounding off a polished, sophisticated appearance. The elegant ensemble has since gone viral on social media, with many praising her chic style.

Meet designer Adam Lippes

Adam Lippes is a distinguished American fashion designer celebrated for his luxurious women's wear, blending timeless elegance with contemporary style. After starting his career at Ralph Lauren and working with notable brands like Oscar de la Renta, he launched his own label in 2004, emphasizing quality craftsmanship and versatile designs.

In 2025, he marked two decades in the industry by opening a private shopping salon on Fifth Avenue, enhancing personalized client experiences. Lippes is also recognized for his advocacy for women's rights, intertwining his fashion work with social causes, thereby influencing the industry with both elegance and empowerment. Adam Lippes has created several iconic designs throughout his career, characterized by a blend of elegance, craftsmanship, and artistic inspiration. Fall/Winter 2016 Collection, Spring/Summer 2018 Collection, Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear Collection, Homeware Collaborations are some of his most notable collections and pieces.