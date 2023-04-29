Zhejiang Lions edges defending champions Liaoning to tie CBA semifinals

By IANS | Published: April 29, 2023 10:30 AM2023-04-29T10:30:09+5:302023-04-29T10:50:16+5:30

Beijing, April 29 The Zhejiang Lions overcame the Liaoning Flying Leopards 99-94 in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) ...

Zhejiang Lions edges defending champions Liaoning to tie CBA semifinals | Zhejiang Lions edges defending champions Liaoning to tie CBA semifinals

Zhejiang Lions edges defending champions Liaoning to tie CBA semifinals

Beijing, April 29 The Zhejiang Lions overcame the Liaoning Flying Leopards 99-94 in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) semifinals here to tie the best-of-five series 1-1.

Zhejiang's Sun Minghui scored 27 points with seven 3-pointers while Dez Wells had a game-high 28 points. Liaoning's star guard Zhao Jiwei, who pocketed 29 points in Game 1, only scored seven points.

Zhejiang opened the game with an 18-6 run as Sun buried three 3-pointers. Liaoning still lost their scoring rhythm in the second quarter, trailing by seven points at the intermission.

Zhang Zhenlin's 3-pointer helped Liaoning tie it at 57-57 midway through the third quarter, but Sun scored five points in a row to rebuild the lead for Zhengjiang.

Liaoning took the lead for a brief period in the fourth before Wells led Zhejiang to quickly regain the lead. With Sun hitting a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left, Zhejiang kept the upper hand and eased to the victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Sun minghuiSun minghuiDez wellsChinese basketball associationZhejiang lions