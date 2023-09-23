MEIDAM 2023 discusses latest dermatology and cosmetic medicine trends

Dubai [United Arab Emirates], September 23 (ANI/WAM): Around 3,000 experts and specialized doctors gathered in Dubai on Friday to discuss the latest trends in the field of dermatology and cosmetic medicine.

The grand opening of the 8th Middle East International Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine Conference & Exhibition (MEIDAM) was graced by a plethora of VIPs, featuring welcome addresses from Dr Khaled Al Nuaimi, President of MEIDAM, Khaled Khalifa, the Representative to the GCC Countries for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and representatives from the World Health Organisation.

The conference is organized by DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of the Dubai World Trade Centre, in partnership with the MEIDAM Association.

"We are honoured today for the largest-ever edition in the conference's history, in which around 3,000 expert and specialized doctors are participating this year in the field of dermatology and cosmetic medicine; and undoubtedly, the MEIDAM conference is considered a milestone and an important platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among all those working in the field of dermatology and cosmetic medicine. This global event will contribute to enhancing partnerships with governmental institutions, international and private organizations, and all partners and stakeholders,'' said Dr Khaled Al Nuaimi, President of the Middle East International Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine Conference and Exhibition (MEIDAM), MEIDAM Association.

The Secretary-General of MEIDAM, Dr Saad Sami Al Sogair, said, "The conference includes multiple tracks encompassing a variety of specialized fields, including general dermatological diseases, pediatric medical cases, cosmetic medicine, fungal infections, vitiligo, psoriasis, and other areas. The conference is distinguished by its intensive scientific program, which includes the holding of 47 seminars and specialized workshops in six scientific programs held concurrently over the three days of the conference.

The conference discusses over 220 refereed research papers and more than 220 scientific lectures showcasing the latest research and information on new studies and urgent and pressing topics related to dermatological and aesthetic diseases.

Meanwhile, the accompanying exhibition displays the latest advanced devices and new trends in this sector. The conference hosts a series of specialized scientific and practical workshops licensed by the Dubai Health Authority to practically train doctors on the latest methods of cosmetic injections, cosmetic medicine, and anti-ageing; the first day will witness the hosting of the scientific program of the Arab Organization for Cosmetic Surgery, featuring new trends in this sector.

The conference began with an extensive scientific program featuring world-renowned experts in dermatology and aesthetic medicine. Day 1 kicked off with topics ranging from "What's New in Dermatology?" by Dr. Ameen AlAwadhi to "Sport-Related Dermatoses," presented by Dr. Ahmed El Attar. The conference covered a myriad of pressing issues such as pruritus pathophysiology, antifungal therapy, cosmetic dermatology, cutaneous drug reactions, and much more.

The first day also featured keynote lectures and panel discussions with some of the most distinguished names in the field. Dr Kimberly Butterwick delivered the first keynote lecture, and Dr Ashraf Reda discussed the challenges and practical considerations of antifungal-resistant dermatophytes. (ANI/WAM)

