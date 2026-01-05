"Method used neither supported nor approved": French President Macron on US capture of Nicolas Maduro

Paris [France], January 5 : French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday reacted to the United States operation that led to the capture of deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro, drawing a clear distinction between the outcome of the action and the manner in which it was executed.

Addressing a cabinet meeting, Macron said that the "method used" by the United States to capture deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro was "neither supported nor approved" by France, government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said, as reported by France 24.

His remarks underscored Paris' reservations about the conduct of the operation, even as broader questions over its implications continued to unfold.

At the same time, Macron described deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro as "a dictator" and said that his departure was "good news for Venezuelans," Bregeon told reporters, reflecting France's position on the political outcome despite its disapproval of the means employed.

The remarks came after US forces carried out a pre-dawn operation inside Venezuela, detaining deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro along with his wife, Cilia Flores.

According to the Trump administration, the two were transferred to a US naval vessel and later flown to New York.

US authorities have said that deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro is expected to face multiple charges, including narco-terrorism, drug trafficking, and weapons-related offences, as the case moves into the judicial phase.

The operation followed months of intensified US military activity in the region.

Since September, Washington has launched dozens of strikes against vessels it claims were involved in drug trafficking linked to Venezuela.

These operations reportedly resulted in more than 115 deaths, leading legal experts to raise concerns over potential violations of international law.

US legal action against deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro dates back to President Donald Trump's first term.

A superseding indictment unsealed on Saturday added fresh allegations of narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine, further expanding the scope of the case.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on social media that Maduro and others "will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts," reinforcing the administration's legal stance.

However, President Trump's own remarks added a broader political dimension to the operation.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he went beyond a law enforcement justification, stating that the United States would "run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition," while also referring to reclaiming American oil interests in Venezuela.

As deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro awaits arraignment in a federal court in New York, the legal proceedings ahead are expected to draw as much attention as the military operation that led to his capture.

