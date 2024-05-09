Mexico: 1st indictment made in case of tourists killed on surfing trip

Ensenada [Mexico], May 9 : Baja California's Prosecutor's Office has announced the indictment of a suspect linked to the deaths of two Australian brothers and an American during a surfing expedition in Mexico, CNN reported.

The suspect faces charges of forced disappearance, with the prosecutor's office saying in a statement that it will also pursue homicide charges in connection with the case.

Brothers Jake and Callum Robinson, along with their friend Jack Carter Rhoad, vanished while on a surfing and camping trip near Ensenada, about 60 miles south of Tijuana.

Authorities believe that during the evening of April 27 or the following morning, assailants attempted to steal the surfers' vehicle, leading to a fatal altercation.

The suspect, one of three Mexican nationals arrested on suspicion of involvement in the abduction, was apprehended within hours of the incident.

"Other evidence was also collected, such as rods from tents, firearm casings, plastic gallon bottles, blood stains, and drag marks, in the place where they were presumably camping," authorities said, as quoted by CNN.

While Ensenada is not typically associated with the drug cartel violence that has plagued other parts of Baja California, the incident has prompted concerns about safety in tourist areas.

Last week, a demonstration in Ensenada drew attention to the issue, with surfers and locals advocating for stronger measures to address violence targeting both tourists and residents.

Mexico's struggle with drug-related violence has been exacerbated by the demand for drugs from the United States, providing cartels with substantial resources and weaponry.

Despite its appeal as a tourist destination, Mexico contends with high levels of violent crime, particularly in border regions. The country's homicide rate ranks among the highest globally, with more than 1,00,000 people reported missing.

Concerns persist regarding the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts, as studies indicate that only a small fraction of murders in Mexico are successfully resolved, CNN reported.

