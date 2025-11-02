Mexico: At least 23 dead, 11 injured in store fire in northern city of Hermosillo

Hermosillo [Mexico], November 2 : At least 23 people, including several minors, were killed and 11 others injured after a massive fire broke out at a general store in the northern Mexican city of Hermosillo, capital of Sonora state, CNN reported, citing officials.

According to CNN, Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo confirmed the tragedy in a video statement on Saturday.

"So far, there are reports of 23 people dead and 11 injured who are being treated at different hospitals in the city. Unfortunately, among the victims are minors. The incident has left deep sadness among all the people of Sonora," the governor said, as quoted by CNN.

Local media, citing Mexican Red Cross president Carlos Freaner, reported that the victims included 12 women, five men, four boys, and two girls.

The blaze erupted at a branch of the Waldo's discount store chain in downtown Hermosillo. Emergency teams quickly responded, but the intensity of the fire made rescue efforts difficult. Authorities have ruled out arson or deliberate attack as the cause, according to the Sonora Public Security Secretariat, though investigations into the exact cause are ongoing, CNN reported.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences to the victims' families and said she had directed the country's Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez to send federal assistance to Sonora.

"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the people who died in the fire that occurred in a store in downtown Hermosillo," Sheinbaum said in a post on X. "I have been in contact with the governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo, to provide support as needed."

Governor Durazo thanked President Sheinbaum for her solidarity, saying, "At these moments, all of Sonora embraces with respect and affection those who today face a loss."

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across Sonora, with authorities pledging full support to the victims' families and those injured. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

