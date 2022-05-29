Mexico confirms first imported case of monkeypox

Mexico City [Mexico], May 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexican health authorities on Saturday confirmed the country's first imported case of monkeypox, which was detected in the capital city. "This is a 50-year-old person, a permanent resident of New York City, who was probably infected in the Netherlands," said Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell. The person "is stable and in preventive isolation," the Mexican official said on Twitter, expressing the hope that the person "will recover without complications." He also said that monkeypox is transmitted through direct, person-to-person contact. "The efficiency of contagion is low, so there are usually isolated cases or small outbreaks, not generalized epidemics," he added. Mexican Ministry of Health recommended that people continue to wash their hands frequently and to wear a medical mask when they get physically close to a sick person. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

