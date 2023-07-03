MHA to organise G20 Conference on Crime and Security on July 13-14 in Gurugram

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will organize "G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the age of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), ArtificiaI Intelligence and Metaverse" on July 13-14 in Haryana's Gurugram.

The two-day conference will bring together G20 countries, nine special invitee countries and domain experts around the world to delve into the challenges of advancing technologies.

There will also be participation from Ministries and Organizations of the Government of India, Chief Secretaries, Administrators of states and Union Territories (UTs), Director Generals of Police of States and UTs, cyber experts and guest speakers representing legal fraternity, academia, training institutions, financial intermediaries, fintech, social media intermediaries, information and communication technology, cyber forensics, regulators, startups, over the top (OTT) service providers, e-commerce companies and others.

The event will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rashtriya Raksha University, National Forensic Science University, National Law School of India University, Interpol and UNODC are the organizing partners.

In this regard, a round table was also organized by the MHA here in the national capital in May to present the details of the conference, and it was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners and senior dignitaries from more than 20 countries apart from senior officers from various ministries and organizations of government of India and partner organizations.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla then apprised the participating dignitaries about the contours of the forthcoming conference during the round table and countries were requested to send high-level delegations for the conference.

