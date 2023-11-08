Microsoft using Oracle Cloud infrastructure to help with Bing chat

San Francisco, Nov 8 Cloud major Oracle has announced a multi-year agreement with tech giant Microsoft to support the growth of AI services, especially AI chatbot Bing.

Microsoft is using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) AI infrastructure, along with Microsoft Azure AI infrastructure, for inferencing of AI models that are being optimised to power Microsoft Bing conversational searches daily.

Leveraging the Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure, Microsoft is able to use managed services like Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) to orchestrate OCI Compute at massive scale to support increasing demand for Bing conversational search, the company said in a statement.

“Generative AI is a monumental technological leap and Oracle is enabling Microsoft and thousands of other businesses to build and run new products with our OCI AI capabilities,” said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Bing conversational search requires powerful clusters of computing infrastructure that support the evaluation and analysis of search results that are conducted by Bing’s inference model.

“Our collaboration with Oracle and use of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure along with our Microsoft Azure AI infrastructure, will expand access to customers and improve the speed of many of our search results,” said Divya Kumar, global head of marketing for Search & AI at Microsoft.

Inference models require thousands of compute and storage instances and tens of thousands of GPUs that can operate in parallel as a single supercomputer over a multi-terabit network.

