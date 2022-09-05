Milestone achieved in production of steam generator for Kundankulam N-reactor

Chennai, Sep 5 Russian integrated nuclear power major Rosatom on Monday said it has completed welding of the steam generator heads for the Unit 5 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project.

According to Rosatom, preliminary, support components and 11,000 heat-exchange coils were completed inside the steam generator.

Automatic welding of the heads is performed with heating at a temperature of 120 to 250 degrees during seven days. The welding of the two welds required 660 kg of wire and 935 kg of flux.

Further, specialists will perform local heat treatment of welds and a full range of technical inspections, including hydraulic tests and eddy-current tests of heat-exchange tubes, Rosatom said.

The steam generator is a heat exchange equipment, part of the reactor facility and belongs to the first safety class items. The equipment is about 14 meters long, over 4 meters in diameter, and weighs 350 tons. The equipment of one of the four steam generators for the nuclear power plant.

India's atomic power plant operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has two 1,000 MW plants (Units 1 and 2) at Kudankulam, while four more (Units 3, 4, 5 and 6) are under construction.

All the six units are built with Russian technology and equipment supplied by Rosatom.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor