Millions allocated for new database for AI development

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 14 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Innovation Authority, Ministry of Economy and Industry, and Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security published a new call for proposals in which grants totaling up to 44 million Shekels (USD 13 million) will be awarded for the development, opening, and accessibility of high-quality databases and development in artificial intelligence for use by researchers, technology companies, and industrial entities operating in Israel.

The Ministries said this investment was created from the understanding that high-quality, accessible, sorted and updated data is a critical infrastructure for promoting innovative developments, developing advanced algorithms, predicting industrial processes, accelerating scientific research and development, and even promoting solutions to climate, medical and security challenges.

One of the main areas in which the initiative will be implemented is the aggrotech field, where the databases will focus on soil data, climate, crop types, pests, growing protocols, agricultural technologies and marketing and distribution data, with an emphasis on collecting real-time agricultural data and addressing the global climate crisis and global warming. This is information that until now was scattered among various bodies in a way that was not always accessible for research purposes. Making information accessible will significantly assist data-based technological developments in the field of agriculture. (ANI/TPS)

