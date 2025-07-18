Millions allocated to stimulate businesses in Gaza region

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 18 (ANI/TPS): The Tkuma Administration, which aids communities in the Gaza region, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the "Poalim for Tkuma" Fund of Bank Hapoalim, is investing approximately 12 million Shekels (USD 3.56 million) to strengthen tourism projects and small businesses in the Tkuma region.

In recent months, there have been investments totaling approximately 16 million Shekels (USD 4.75 million), of which approximately 8 million Shekels (USD 2.37 million) were transferred by the Tkuma Administration, 4 million Shekels (USD 1.18 million) from the Bank Hapoalim budget, and another 4 million Shekels are investments by the businesses that received the support.

The projects supported by the authorities of the Resurgence Region: Sderot Municipality, Eshkol Regional Council, Ashkelon Coast Regional Council, Shaar Negev Regional Council and Sdot Negev Regional Council, and they include expanding visitor centers, developing experiential attractions and strengthening small businesses, with the goal of establishing tourism as a significant economic anchor in the region, which will contribute to sustainable development and the creation of local employment.

The budgets will be transferred to 34 local businesses and tourism ventures in the region that operate visitor centres and tourist attractions in the Resurgence region, for the purpose of establishing, expanding or equipping, with the aim of developing and expanding their business activities and thus strengthening tourism as an economic anchor in the region.

Among the businesses: local and agricultural visitor centres, wineries and breweries, farms, a blacksmith shop, bicycle tourism and riding centres, workshops and more. Alongside the budgets, businesses will also be provided with free business support by consultants from the Ministry of Tourism's Tourism Incubator. (ANI/TPS)

