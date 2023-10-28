Mimoh Chakraborty shooting for ‘political-action thriller’ 'Mission Maajhi' in Jaunpur

Mumbai, Oct 28 Actor Mahaakshay Chakraborty, popularly known as Mimoh, after having taken out a bit of time with family for Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations, is currently busy with the shooting of his new project in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

The actor mentioned that the film is a political-action thriller.

Mimoh started the shoot for the film titled 'Mission Maajhi' on Saturday.

He also shared a snap on social media holding the clapboard of the film.

Talking about the project, the actor said: “As an actor, your wish is to get to do different projects which surprise the audience. You want to ensure that you get pushed away from your comfort zone to realise what's the best that you are capable of. This movie is set to be an interesting political and action thriller and we all know that this genre is loved by one and all. Most importantly, I will be seen in a different avatar and I am confident that after coming out of cinemas, the audience will be surprised in a stunning way."

Mimoh mentioned: “I am working hard to give my best for my audience and I am enjoying this phase where I am swamped with work. As an actor, you dream of just being on sets constantly busy and doing what you love the most. I am living a blessed life. Also, I am loving the vibe of Jaunpur. This is such a beautiful place and the people here are so warm and hospitable. I am so happy to have received such wonderful treatment from the locals here. Looking forward to exploring the place a little more as well in between shoots whenever we have some time."

Once completed, ‘Mission Maajhi’ will be released in cinemas next year in 2024.

