Mining giant 'sorry' over missing radioactive capsule in Aus, launches probe

Perth, Jan 30 Mining giant Rio Tinto has apologised for losing a highly radioactive capsule in the state of Western Australia (WA) and launched an investigation over the incident, while a search operation is also currently underway.

"We are taking this incident very seriously. We recognize this is clearly very concerning and are sorry for the alarm it has caused in the Western Australian community," Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Officer Simon Trott said in a statement.

Trott noted in a statement that Rio Tinto engaged a third-party contractor to safely package the device in preparation for transport off-site ahead of receipt at a facility in Perth, reports Xinhua news agency.

Prior to the device leaving the site, a Geiger counter was used to confirm the presence of the capsule inside the package.

"We have launched our own investigation to understand how the capsule was lost in transit. As part of this investigation, we are working closely with the contractor to better understand what went wrong in this instance," Trott added.

On January 27, the state's Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) issued a warning of radioactive substance risk in parts of the Pilbara, Midwest Gascoyne, Goldfields-Midlands and Perth Metropolitan regions.

According to the DFES, a 6 mm by 8 mm silver capsule, containing a radioactive substance of Caesium-137, was lost during transportation from north of Newman to the north-eastern suburbs of Perth.

Though the risk to the general community is relatively low, the DFES warned that exposure to this substance could cause radiation burns or radiation sickness, also urging people to stay at least five metres away from it.

Dale Bailey, a nuclear medicine physicist from the University of Sydney, said on Monday that events like this are uncommon, because of the stringent international standards of transport container requirements and planning approvals required for moving radioactive material around.

"The loss of any radioactive material is a cause for concern. In this case, it was an industrial test source of radioactive Cesium-137. This has a moderate physical half-life (about 30 years) meaning that the source will remain radioactive and can be detected above natural background radiation levels in the environment for about 300 years. It emits beta and gamma radiation and has been used in the past for radiotherapy treatment," said Bailey.

The expert also noted that the radioactivity in this case will be contained within a suitable capsule and will not be a major hazard while the container is not breached.

