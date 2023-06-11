Ministry of External Affairs appoints Vipul as next ambassador to Qatar

New Delhi [India], June 11 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday appointed Vipul as the next Ambassador of India to Qatar.

Earlier, Vipul was serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. He is an Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1998 batch.

The Ministry of External Affairs informed in a press release, "Shri Vipul (IFS: 1998) presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar."

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor