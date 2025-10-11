Mississippi Mass Shooting: 4 Dead, 12 Injured After Homecoming Game at Leland High School

Mississippi Mass Shooting: A high school homecoming celebration in Leland turned deadly when a shooting left four people dead and 12 others injured early Saturday. The shooting took place on the city’s main street during a busy night of festivities linked to Leland High School’s homecoming football game against Charleston High School, according to CBS News. Four of the injured were in critical condition and were flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

BREAKING: At least 4 people killed, 12 injured after shooting at high school homecoming game in Leland, Mississippi - CBS — BNO News (@BNONews) October 11, 2025

Police have launched a large-scale investigation and are searching for 18-year-old Tylar Jarod Goodloe in connection with the shooting, according to the media reports.

Leland, a small city of about 4,000 residents in Washington County, was crowded Friday night for the annual homecoming celebrations before tragedy struck.