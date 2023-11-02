Mithoon croones 'Tum Hi Ho' with Kumar Sanu on 'Indian Idol 14'

Mumbai, Nov 2 Music director, lyricist, composer and singer, Mithoon, who will be gracing the stage of 'Indian Idol 14', sang 'Tum Hi Ho' along with judges Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani.

The song 'Tum Hi Ho' is sung by Arijit Singh, and the lyrics and music is by Mithoon. It is from Mohit Suri's directorial 'Aashiqui 2' starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.

This weekend on the singing reality show, Mithoon will make a grand appearance for the first time, and the show will introduce 'Mithoon’s Melody Challenge', where the contestants will have to impress him with their vocal talent.

The best out of the 'Top 15' will get a chance to win the first draft lyrics of the 21st century’s biggest hit song, 'Tum Hi Ho' as a token of appreciation.

Nagpur’s Utkarsh Wankhede will win everyone's hearts by singing a soulful rendition of 'Tum Hi Ho' and 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' from the movies 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Kabir Singh' respectively.

Furthermore, Mithoon expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to share the panel with Kumar Sanu, who sang in the 1990 musical romantic film 'Aashiqui', directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Talking about the same, Mithoon said: "I have learnt a lot while making the song 'Tum Hi Ho'. And if we get into the roots of the song, the foundation of 'Aashiqui 2' is the original 'Aashiqui' which involved notable names like Nadeem-Shravan ji and our living legend, Kumar Sanu ji."

"My personal connection with this song also goes deep as my father, Naresh Sharma ji was responsible for the music arrangements on the song and has worked on many projects with Sanu Da," he added.

Mithoon then requests that a moment be created where 'Aashiqui 1 meets Aashiqui 2'.

Judges Kumar Sanu, Shreya and Vishal along with Mithoon performed 'Tum Hi Ho', and their performance was lauded by one and all.

Impressed by Utkarsh's singing style, Shreya said: "Utkarsh, what a transformation. There was a lot of maturity in your singing. I think it's Mithoon magic. What happened on the stage was magical."

'Indian Idol 14' airs on Sony.

