Moderate quake hits Indonesia

By IANS | Published: January 15, 2023 10:33 AM 2023-01-15T10:33:05+5:30 2023-01-15T10:45:07+5:30
Jakarta, Jan 15 A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's West Java on Sunday.
The quake occurred at 03:32 a.m. local time on Sunday (2032 GMT Saturday) with its epicentre located at 25 km northwest of Bogor town and a depth of 132 km under the seabed, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.
The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting the meteorology agency.
