Moderate quake hits Indonesia

Jakarta, Jan 15 A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's West Java on Sunday.

The quake occurred at 03:32 a.m. local time on Sunday (2032 GMT Saturday) with its epicentre located at 25 km northwest of Bogor town and a depth of 132 km under the seabed, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting the meteorology agency.

