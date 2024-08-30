MoFA receives 4,981 calls, including 1,880 emergency reports from UAE nationals abroad during 2024 summer

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 30 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced receiving more than 4,981 calls, 1,880 of which were emergency reports through the emergency line; 0097180024 dedicated for UAE nationals abroad during the 2024 summer holiday.

MoFA emphasised that it has prepared highly competent and experienced teams qualified to tackle all sorts of emergency reports professionally and according to emergency plan standards around the clock to ensure the safety of UAE nationals abroad and provide excellent services that meet their expectations.

The ministry added that 95per cent of emergency reports were addressed in less than 20 seconds, with automatic redial technology activated in less than 10 minutes. Seven air and eight land transport operations were coordinated with the UAE National Guard and health authorities nationwide for critical medical cases.

The ministry issued several awareness alerts through the "Travel requirements by destination" feature on its website and smart application, in addition to text messages, emphasising the need to exercise caution in light of the natural disasters occurring worldwide and the importance of dealing with accredited companies to avoid fraud and scams.

Bushra Ahmed Al Matrooshi, Director of MoFA's Nationals' Affairs Department, said, "Driven by our commitment to assess the satisfaction of UAE nationals with our response to emergency reports, the MoFA response team seeks feedback from callers once the case is resolved to check on them and survey their satisfaction with the services provided.

"The performance is controlled through indicators that ensure expedited implementation and response to emergency reports based on specific criteria to measure the efficiency and effectiveness of the concerned teams' performance."

During the travel season and summer holiday of 2024, the number of UAE nationals registered with the Twajudi service reached 10,431. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised the importance of registering for this service, including all family members, particularly senior citizens and children, to facilitate communication during crises and emergencies, ensuring they receive assistance with returning to the UAE. The ministry received 452 requests for the issuance of Return Documents, mostly for newborns and cases of expired or lost passports. During the summer, the customer satisfaction rate for the issuance of Return Documents and registration with the Twajudi service reached 96 per cent.

MoFA is keen to provide and offer premium services to UAE nationals, in line with the wise leadership's future foresight vision, and in implementing its directives to provide proactive digital services of quality and flexibility that can be delivered to customers at any time and meet their aspirations. Customers can avail of such services by visiting the Emirati Traveller page on MoFA's official website or the "UAEMOFA" smartphone application. (ANI/WAM)

