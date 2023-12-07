Mohit Malik calls his ‘Chamak’ character ‘out-of-the-box’

Mumbai, Dec 7 Actor Mohit Malik plays Guru in the series ‘Chamak’ and described it as an ‘out-of-the box’ character.

Coming from a quintessential television background, this was a different role portrayal for Mohit as he is seen playing a LGBT role for the first time in his career.

Speaking about his character Guru: "It is wonderful to see the kind of response I am getting for my character Guru in Chamak. It was an out-of-the-box character for me. It is very different compared to the roles I have played in the past.”

He added: “Coming from a traditional television background to play such a bold role was a very different experience for me. I am looking forward to playing such unique characters in the future."

"After so many years of TV, being able to be a part of such an amazing concept and story on OTT was a fresh breath of air. I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the show because it was a challenge that I enjoyed and readily took up", concluded Mohit.

‘Chamak’ follows the life of an aspiring young rapper Kaala who comes back to Punjab from Canada.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor