Mohit Raina: Always been a fan of Jason Bourne

Mumbai, Dec 13 Actor Mohit Raina, who essays the titular character in the streaming show ‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’, has shared that he is a huge fan of ‘Jason Bourne’ franchise, and that Matt Damon's character of Jason Bourne was a huge source of inspiration for him while shooting for the series.

In the second season of the show, Mohit’s character of Avinash Kamath sets out on the last leg of his extraction mission.

The series is based on the book, ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat.

Talking about the same, Mohit said: “I have always been a fan of Jason Bourne movies and I've seen ‘Bourne Ultimatum’ and ‘Bourne Supremacy’. I think because I had seen all those movies in my college days, subconsciously I remembered all the sequences and all the action choreographies that were involved in them and I had that in the back of my mind while shooting for ‘The Freelancer’.”

‘The Freelancer:The Conclusion’ has been directed by Bhav Dhulia and created by showrunner Neeraj Pandey.

The series also stars Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis and Sarah Jane Dias.

Produced by Friday Storytellers, ‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’ is set to stream on December 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

