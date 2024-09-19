Mongolia introduces electronic visas for all categories

Ulaanbaatar, Sep 19 Mongolia's Immigration Agency announced on Thursday that it has begun issuing all categories of visas electronically.

In line with the government's objective to streamline visa issuance and improve service delivery for foreigners visiting Mongolia for official or personal reasons, all 54 categories of visas issued by Mongolia's Immigration Agency, based on inviter requests, are now available electronically, the agency stated.

The move is part of the Mongolian government's efforts to promote the development of the tourism sector. Inviter requests can be submitted directly through the department's official website, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, Mongolia's economy relies heavily on mineral resource exports. Promoting tourism is considered a key priority for diversifying the economy and enhancing the competitiveness of the domestic tourism sector in a global context.

In 2021, the Asian country began issuing certain types of visas electronically, and since then, more than 110,000 e-visas have been granted to foreigners, according to the immigration agency.

