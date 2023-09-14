Monthly income of 78 per cent Afghans decreased to USD 59: Report 

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 14 : The monthly income of 78 per cent of people in Afghanistan has decreased to USD 59, Tolo News reported citing a survey by an organisation conducted in Afghanistan's national capital Kabul.

The Afghanistan-based media outlet reported that the organisation conducted a survey of 381 people in 9 provinces and asked them about their monthly income and 73 per cent of them claimed that their income is less than 5,000 Afghani or USD 59.

The survey was done by the Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE). It is an international humanitarian agency delivering emergency relief and long-term international development projects.

It reported that the residents of Afghanistan spoke about the financial problems and asked the Taliban to pay attention to the issue.

“The people of Afghanistan are currently living below the poverty line. There is unemployment. Relief organizations and foreign organizations should help the people of Afghanistan and the people need help in this difficult situation because there is a lot of unemployment,” said Yasser, a Kabul resident.

“In these two years since the Islamic Emirate came to Afghanistan, unemployment has increased, the economy has become very bad, and the condition of the people is also bad,” said Omidullah, a Kabul resident.

Meanwhile, the Taliban-led Ministry of Economy said that the per capita income of the country's citizens is estimated at 37,418 Afghani and the ministry has plans for the growth of the economy in the country.

“Currently, the per capita income is approximately 37,418 afghani due to the economic growth, the increase in gross production and the opportunity for work -these are the main drivers of the regional connection. In the field of infrastructure projects, domestic and foreign investments and support for domestic production are in the plans of the ministry,” said Abdul Rahman Habibi, spokesman for the Ministry.

