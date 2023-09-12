More ‘Park and Ride’ spaces added to ease Tel Aviv congestion

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 12 (ANI/TPS): The Ministry of Transportation and Cross Israel inaugurated the new and upgraded “HaNetiv” parking lot at the entrance to the Gush Dan (greater Tel Aviv) area intended to encourage more people to take advantage of park and ride options, thereby reducing traffic congestion in the area.

As part of the works to upgrade the parking lot, the number of parking spaces in the “Hana Vesa” complex available to commuters was doubled. In this way, drivers will be able to park their car and make free use of the fast and special shuttle lines leaving the complex, bypassing the traffic jams and reaching the business centers in Tel Aviv faster.

The parking lot now offers 3,800 parking spaces compared to about 2,000 before the upgrade.

The upgrade of the parking lot also includes improving the user experience, as part of which drivers are allowed convenient and close access to the passenger terminals. In addition, as part of the expressway project on Highway No. 1, 80 charging stations for private electric vehicles, including two ultra-fast charging stations, were set up in the “Park and Ride” parking lot. (ANI/TPS)

