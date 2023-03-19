More than 50 pc of Afghan journalists lost jobs since Taliban takeover: Report

Kabul [Afghstan], March 19 : Since the Taliban took control of Afghstan, over 50 per cent of journalists lost their jobs and half of the media outlets were closed for many reasons, particularly financial issues, TOLOnews reported citing Afghstan National Journalists Union (ANJU) report.

The report revealed that 53 per cent of journalists lost their employment and 50 per cent of the media outlets were closed for many reasons published on the occasion of National Journalist's Day in Afghstan.

"Most media employees have left Afghstan. The media community is facing several problems. It faces economic difficulties, and restrictions have been placed on the media's activities in Afghstan. Besides this, the suspension or closure of the protective laws of the media community is a big challenge," said Masroor Lutfi, a member of (ANJU).

Meanwhile, several journalists expressed concerns regarding the lack of information access and economic difficulties on National Journalists' Day, according to TOLOnews.

Journalists asked the Islamic Emirate to address their challenges, especially in the area of access to information.

"Twenty-seven of Hoot, the Journalist's Day, is celebrated when the lack of information access continues to be considered a difficulty and this community is still dealing with major economic issues," said Raqib Fayaz, a journalist.

"We ask government officials and related officials to pay serious attention to the problems of journalists and ensure their safety," said Mustafa Shahriar, a journalist.

But, the Taliban's Ministry of Information and Culture said that they are committed to upholding journalists' rights and that efforts are being made to increase the facilities available to them, reported TOLOnews.

According to the United Nations, in 2022, more than 200 violation cases have been recorded against journalists in Afghstan which include arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment, harassment, threats, and intimidation.

Media freedom in Afghstan has gone from bad to worse and journalists are suffering from low morale under the ruling regime. Many reporters have been arrested, persecuted and threatened with death for reporting sensitive issues which are not to the likes of Taliban authorities across the country, reported Khaama Press.

Many radio, and TV stations and news agencies have closed their doors, with some estimates indicating that more than 6,000 journalists have lost their jobs.

Female Afghan journalists suffer from double pressure for being a journalist and a woman. The latest restrictions imposed by the Taliban restricting women from attending university, working with government or non-governmental aid orgzations, and appearing in public places, have also affected female journalists, according to Khaama Press.

TOLO News recently reported that as the Taliban's crackdown on journalists and media personnel continues in Afghstan, numerous journalists in Paktia province on Friday criticized limited access to information and claimed that this has a negative influence on their operations as their basic rights to work are being challenged under the regime of the orgzation.

They claimed that they are not getting timely information from officials. "It is the responsibility of officials and relevant orgzations to provide accurate and timely information to the media," said a reporter, Abdul Rahman Wayand.

The journalists urged the authorities to fulfil their duty to grant access to information. A number of journalists in the Afghan province also complained that their issues are no longer being addressed in the nation since certain departments refuse to provide the media with any information on certain cases, according to TOLOnews.

